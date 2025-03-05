Rallies held across Odisha to create awareness about Subhadra scheme

Bhubaneswar, Mar 5 (PTI) Thousands of women and girls participated in the ‘Subhadra Rallies' across Odisha to spread public awareness about the financial assistance scheme for women.

The processions were organised at 6,794 places across the state including panchayats, blocks, municipalities, and also in Bhubaneswar, an official said.

Apart from rallies, several competitions and programmes will be organized across the state till March 8, International Women’s Day, the official said.

In Bhubaneswar, mayor Sulochana Das participated in the awareness rally and said the second instalment of Subhadra Yojana will be distributed on March 8.

So, the rally is being organized to create awareness among the women about the benefit of the scheme, she said.

Speaking to the media persons, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said the first instalment (Rs 5,000) of the Subhadra money will be distributed to more than 1.85 lakh new beneficiaries on March 6 from the state secretariat.

With this, the total number of beneficiaries will cross one crore, she said.

Parida further said that officials would carry out surveys by visiting households to ensure that no deserving beneficiary is left out of the fund transfer scheme, for not being able to apply within the stipulated time of March 31.