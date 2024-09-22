Rallies held in Bengal to press demand for justice for RG Kar victim

Kolkata, Sep 22 (PTI) Several rallies were taken out by people and political parties across West Bengal on Sunday to press their demand for justice for a doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital here last month.

Union minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar led a rally in Howrah city.

"We are only part of the mass protests demanding justice for the woman doctor. The administration had taken all steps to shield the guilty and put the onus on one accused. The people of Bengal remain vigilant and have not left the road of protest. We, as a party, are with them," Majumdar said holding a placard with "Justice for Tilottoma" written on it.

A section of the media has been calling the deceased doctor ‘Tilottama’ to avoid disclosing her real name. Identifying a rape victim is prohibited by a Supreme Court order.

During the day, around 800 alumni of four schools participated in a rally from Dakshinapan to Gariahat in south Kolkata, demanding a safe and secure environment for every woman, either at the workplace or in public places.

"Our key demands are 'justice for Tilottoma', equality for women and enabling them to lodge FIR whenever, wherever they face such situations and safety of women in all working areas," Garima Ghosh, an alumnus of St John's Diocesan, said.

Students of 20 schools in Behala area of the city walked for 1 km, holding placards and posters, and raised slogans like 'we want justice'.

In another rally, around 200 working professionals and retired persons from different disciplines walked from Ruby More to Gariahat in the southern part of the city, demanding justice for the victim.

"We want the CBI to expedite the probe and book all those involved in the heinous crime on August 9," Biman Roy, a retired state government employee, said.

The body of the trainee doctor was recovered from the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has been probing the case. PTI SUS BDC