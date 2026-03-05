Rallies, protests banned in parts of central Kolkata till May 2

Kolkata, Mar 5 (PTI) Kolkata Police has imposed prohibitory orders banning rallies, demonstrations and other forms of assembly in parts of central Kolkata for 60 days to prevent possible disturbances to public tranquillity.

According to a notification issued by Kolkata Police commissioner Supratim Sarkar, the order has been enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The restriction will remain in force from March 4 to May 2, or until further orders, it said.

The order was issued following inputs from credible sources that violent demonstrations could occur, potentially leading to large-scale disturbances and breach of peace in the area.

The prohibited zone covers areas within the jurisdiction of Bowbazar police station, Hare Street police station and the Headquarters Traffic Guard, stretching from KC Das Crossing to Victoria House, the head office of CESC Limited, and adjoining areas, excluding Bentinck Street.

The order prohibits any unlawful assembly of five or more persons and bans the carrying of lathis or any lethal or dangerous weapons in the specified area.

It also bars rallies, meetings, processions, dharnas and demonstrations to ensure "immediate prevention of breach of peace and disturbances of public tranquillity," the notification said.

Police said the restrictions were necessary in view of the larger public interest and to prevent disruption of vehicular traffic in the busy commercial district.

Since the notice cannot be served individually on all persons concerned, the order has been issued ex parte and will be publicised through the press, the Kolkata Police Gazette and by affixing copies on notice boards of divisional deputy commissioners' offices and police stations, the notification added. PTI SCH MNB