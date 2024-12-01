Rallies taken out in Bengal demanding release of arrested Hindu leader in Bangladesh

Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) Several organisations took out rallies in different parts of West Bengal on Sunday to protest against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh and demanded immediate release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in the neighbouring country.

During the day, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul took part in a procession, organised on behalf of Asansol ISKCON, at Burnpur in her Asansol Dakshin assembly constituency, while an outfit 'Sanatani Hindus' took out a rally from Ganguly Bagan to 8B Bus Stand in Jadavpur area in the southern part of the city on Saturday night.

"There will be large-scale protests across Bengal if arrested Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das is not released immediately by the Bangladesh government. There were rallies against the alleged persecution of minority communities like Christians in several countries and Human rights groups took up their cause. Why is the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh overlooked by such groups? Hindus will come out in greater numbers and there will be protests," she said.

Meanwhile, preparations are on at Petrapole along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district for BJP's planned demonstration on December 2 against attacks on minorities in the neighbouring country, which is expected to witness a huge turnout, a local saffron party leader said.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had earlier said all trade activities with the neighbouring country through the border point would come to a halt during the protest on December 2, and threatened that the demonstration might continue if Das is not released unconditionally.

Another BJP leader said, "All trade activities at the India-Bangladesh Petrapole border point will be halted. The plan is to bring thousands of people to the spot." PTI SUS BDC