Rallies taken out in Jharkhand to protest attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Dhanbad/Gumla, Dec 4 (PTI) Thousands of people from various Hindu organisations on Wednesday took out rallies in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad and Gumla cities in protest against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Demanding the immediate release of Das, the protesters urged the Indian government to intervene and stop the atrocities being perpetrated on minority Hindus in the neighbouring country.

In Dhanbad, Hindu Rashtriya Samanvya Samiti (HRSS) organised the protest, which was attended by members of Dhanbad ISKCON, Bajrang Dal, BJP and other organisations.

Holding placards and raising slogans against the Bangladesh government, the protestors marched to the city's Randhir Verma Chowk, where they held a demonstration for about two hours.

Dhanbad legislator Raj Sinha addressed the protest, saying, "Hindus are being targeted, attacks are being carried out on temples, and Hindu houses and businesses are being looted in Bangladesh." "I urge the Union government to intervene in the matter to check the atrocities on Hindus and ensure the safety of temples there," he added.

In Gumla, hundreds of people, under the banner of Sarna Sanatan Dharm, took out a massive ‘silent’ rally from Kedar Bagan to the government bus stand. They also submitted a memorandum to the President through the Gumla deputy commissioner.

The protesters urged the President "to build international pressure immediately to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh." PTI COR SAN SAN MNB