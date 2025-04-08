Ram Darbar takes shape in Jaipur for the Ayodhya temple

Jaipur, Apr 8 (PTI) A team of around 20 artisans headed by fourth-generation sculptor Prashant Pandey is giving finishing touches to a statue of Lord Ram, which will be installed at his temple in Ayodhya for yet another grand ceremony, likely next month.

The almost 5-ft statue carved in white marble in Jaipur is part of the Ram Darbar, which will also feature idols of Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughn, and Hanuman.

The set is meant to be installed on the first floor of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, which was thrown open to the public with a mega consecration ceremony last year.

Work is apace on the temple's construction, which, officials say, will be complete by next year.

Carving of the idols of Lord Surya, Ganesha, Hanuman, Mata Durga and Maa Annapurna for the Parkota of the temple is also underway, as is the work on idols for the Sapt Rishi Temple.

"All idols are in the final process. They will be taken to Ayodhya Ram Temple. This is not just art for us, it's a sacred responsibility," Prashant Pandey, who has been working under the supervision of his father Satyanarayan Pandey, said.

"Every stroke on the stone is filled with devotion. We're not just making idols, we're telling the story of Lord Ram and his values," said the sculptor, who has spent decades crafting religious sculptures.

The height of idols will be around 36 to 60 inches, he said.

"The Ram Darbar will be the spiritual heart of the temple," Pandey added.

As the artisans continue their work, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya edges closer to completion blending faith, tradition, and craftsmanship into a spiritual landmark.

A consecration ceremony next month will symbolically mark Lord Ram as 'King', shifting the temple's spiritual narrative from his childhood (as seen in the Ram Lalla idol) to his kinghood.