RAM-G Act better than MGNREGA, will transform rural India: Shivraj Chouhan

Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the Viksit Bharat-G Ram G Act will transform rural India and that it is "far better" than the one brought during the Congress-led UPA regime.

Addressing a Kisan Sammelan in Merta city, Nagaur, Chouhan said the scheme has provisions for a holistic development of villages and enhanced employment opportunities for labourers.

"The Congress is worried and criticising the scheme, claiming it will snatch jobs. This is a far better scheme that will completely transform villages," he said.

The minister said that under the existing programme, labourers are provided 100 days of employment, which has now been increased to 125 days.

"We have not reduced it but increased it. They (Congress) are trying to scare labourers and spread confusion," Chouhan said.

He said that under the scheme now, the total annual outlay is estimated at Rs 1.51 lakh crore.

"Those in Congress do not understand fields or villages. They have neither seen fields nor villages nor dust. They do not even know whether potatoes grow underground or above it," he said.

Chouhan said under the new scheme, gram panchayats will prepare development plans, and villagers will decide the works to be undertaken.

"Prime Minister Modi has decided that labourers will get wages and villages will see comprehensive development. With funds reaching villages directly, roads, drains, schools, panchayat buildings — everything can be built. If needed, farm roads can also be constructed," he added.

The minister asserted that funds would not go into corruption.

He said if wages are delayed, interest will be paid to labourers, and administrative expenses have been increased from 6 per cent to 9 per cent.

Chouhan said the scheme allows suspension of work during sowing and harvesting seasons when labour is needed in fields.

Dismissing the Congress's opposition to the law, the minister said the party also alleged vote theft, which "never happened." On SIR, he said the government's stand is clear that if any infiltrator is found in the voter list, their name will be removed.

He said that two new laws will be brought – one related to seeds and another to pesticides – to punish those who cheat farmers by selling spurious seeds, fake fertilisers, or substandard pesticides.

"Those indulging in dishonesty will face strict punishment so that no one can sell fake or inferior products," he said.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma also addressed the meeting.