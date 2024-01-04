Ram is our family God and I''m his devotee: Karnataka Cong MLA Iqbal Hussain

Bengaluru, Jan 4 (PTI) Karnataka Congress MLA, H A Iqbal Hussain on Thursday said Ram is his 'family God' and he is his devotee.

The legislator from Ramanagara also said he will celebrate 'Ramotsava' in a "grand but secular way".

"I've already said I'm a Rama devotee. I worship all Gods and welcome them. There is no second thought about that," Hussain told reporters.

He added that since his childhood he had been worshipping Saraswati, Lakshmi, Ganesha and Rama.

"I have decided to celebrate 'Ramotsava' with devotion with all the political parties in a grand but secular way," Hussain said.

On the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said, "some people do something for their political gain but Congress never uses God and religion to divide people." "Congress has an ideology, commitment and discipline, which I follow," Hussain said.

To a query on the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya in an election year, he merely said: "it is left to them (BJP)." "We worship all the Gods including Rama. For them it could be new but not for us. For us, Rama is our family God and we have a Pooja room. They are using Rama for politics. We are not," Hussain said. PTI GMS RS RS