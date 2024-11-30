Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to take part in Shri Ram Premiere Cricket League in Dec

Ayodhya (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to witness four teams, including one representing the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, compete in a cricket league tournament here.

Advertisment

The other three teams in the Shri Ram Premiere Cricket League are L&T Limited, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, and Canara Bank.

A senior official of Canara Bank said in a statement on Saturday that the Shri Ram Premier Cricket League will be held on December 22.

Deputy General Manager of Canara Bank at its regional office in Ayodhya Vikash Bharti said, "The four teams will play at the cricket ground of a private college and the tournament will start at 9 am." He added that two league matches will be played in which each side will face 12 overs, and the winners of these matches will play the final match which will be of 15 overs each.

Advertisment

He also said that the day-long tournament will be played using a tennis ball. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD