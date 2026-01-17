'Ram Katha' living medium for disseminating timeless values: Vice President

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday described 'Ram Katha' as a living medium for disseminating timeless values of morality, compassion, fraternity and humanity.

He made these remarks while attending the inaugural day of the nine-day Ram Katha by Morari Bapu here.

Addressing the gathering, the vice president described Ram Katha as a profound and living medium for disseminating timeless values of morality, compassion, fraternity and humanity, deeply rooted in India's civilisational ethos.

He said that Ram Katha is not merely a narration of a sacred epic but a living philosophy that guides individuals to live with dignity, discipline, devotion and compassion.

Speaking about the life and ideals of Lord Ram, he said these ideals serve as a guiding light for dharma, which he described as the righteous way of living.

Referring to the historic 'dhwajarohan' or flag hoisting ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in November 2025, Radhakrishnan said the occasion symbolised the reaffirmation of faith, patience and centuries-old devotion of millions of devotees.

He observed that while challenges may arise, dharma can never be destroyed, and ultimately truth and righteousness prevail.

The vice president added that Lord Ram lives not only in temples but in the soul of India.

Highlighting the universality of the Ramayana tradition, he said the life and ideals of Lord Ram find expression across languages and cultures, from Valmiki's Sanskrit Ramayana and Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas to Kamban's Ramayanam in Tamil and numerous other renditions across India and the world.

The event was also attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind. PTI NAB NB