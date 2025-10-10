'Ram', 'Lakshman' attacked in clash during 'Ram Barat' procession in UP’s Deoria

Deoria (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A clash broke out during a 'Ram Barat' procession in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, in which artistes portraying Ram and Lakshman, among others, were assaulted, police said on Friday.

The incident at Ekauna village on Thursday evening sparked an outrage in the area, and videos of the attack later surfaced on social media, they said.

Deoria SP Sanjeev Suman said some youths attacked Adarsh Pandey and Shivmangal Pandey, who were playing Ram and Lakshman, respectively, Ramleela committee president Atul Pandey, and four others, over an old dispute.

Locals staged a protest alleging police inaction, prompting senior officers, including SP Suman and ASP Anand Kumar Pandey, to reach the spot and pacify the crowd.

"Prima facie, negligence was found on the part of the local police. SHO Umesh Bajpai and SI Shivbachan have been sent to the police lines. Four suspects have been detained for questioning," the SP said.

According to police, the attack stemmed from a quarrel at a local fair two days back, when members of the Ramleela committee objected to the "misbehaviour" of some youths.

Though a complaint was filed, no action was taken in the matter; locals alleged that police were not present during the Ram Barat, leading to the violent clash.

