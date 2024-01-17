Ram Lalla idol brought inside temple's sanctum sanctorum, likely to be installed on Thursday

Ayodhya, Jan 17 (PTI) The idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple here on Wednesday night, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra said.

A special puja was held in the sanctum sanatorum before the idol was brought inside.

Mishra said idol is likely to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday, Mishra said.

The idol was brought to the temple in a truck.

Rituals are being performed in the run-up to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. A 'Kalash Pujan' was held earlier on Wednesday.

The rituals will continue till January 21 and on the day of the consecration, minimum essential rituals needed for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla will be conducted, according to Ram temple trust officials.

There are 121 'acharyas' who are conducting the rituals.

The Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 pm.