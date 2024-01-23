Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha is a spiritual event, says Rajinikanth

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was entirely a spiritual event, and he was very glad that he was among the first batch to have darshan of the Lord, Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth said on Tuesday.

Contending that individuals' views differed, he said he considered that it was entirely a spiritual event.

The actor said upon his arrival here "as far as I am concerned it's spiritual," he told reporters when asked about the opposition's criticism that the event assumed political overtones.

"I had already answered. It's spiritual," Rajinikanth replied when a reporter persisted with the question.

"I had a very good darshan, being the first among 150 persons to have darshan. I am very happy. This historical incident is spiritual," he stressed.

Everybody need not concur with the same view, Rajinikanth said and added "that (calling it political) is their view. I had said it's spiritual." The Congress and the Left parties had boycotted Monday's consecration ceremony. PTI JSP JSP SS