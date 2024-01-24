Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj gets rousing welcome in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor of Ram Lalla idol adoring the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya, got a rousing welcome on his arrival here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Yogiraj's idol was among the three shortlisted by the Ayodhya temple trust.

As soon as the sculptor arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport here, a large number of BJP workers thronged to receive him with garland. They showered flowers on him amid the chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Long Live Yogiraj'.

They said the sculptor has made the state and his city Mysuru proud by carving the Lord Ram idol who will be worshipped by all.

Advertisment

Yogiraj's wife Vijetha, who was present at the lounge, said she was extremely happy that her husband had created a history.

A MBA graduate hailing from Mysuru, Yogiraj has carved a niche for himself.

He has sculpted the impressive 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla for Ayodhya temple, 28-ft-tall Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue near India Gate and 12-ft-tall Adiguru Shankaracharya statue in Kedarnath.

All the three statues were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI GMS KH