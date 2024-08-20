Ram Madhav, G Kishan Reddy appointed as BJP in-charge for assembly polls in J-K

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday appointed its former national general secretary Ram Madhav and Union minister G Kishan Reddy as in-charge for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement to this effect was issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh here.

"BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed Ram Madhav, former national general secretary, and Union minister G Kishan Reddy as election in-charge for upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

"This appointment comes into effect immediately," the statement said. PTI PK RT