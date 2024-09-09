Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das hospitalised, stable but under observation

Lucknow, Sep 9 (PTI) Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has been admitted to a private hospital here in "critical" condition.

Das's media advisor Sharad Sharma said on Monday evening that the seer's condition is stable.

The 86-year-old Mahant was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital around 6.30 pm on Sunday after he fell ill due to a urinary problem and low food intake, according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

He was undergoing treatment in Gwalior for the last few days and was brought here after his condition showed no improvement.

The hospital earlier on Monday noted that Das' condition was critical and a team of medical experts was constantly working to provide him with better treatment.

Later in the day, Das'aide Sharad Sharma said the seer is currently under medical supervision and his condition is stable.

"The issue with appetite persists, but his overall condition remains stable," Sharad Sharma said after visiting Medanta Hospital to check on Das's condition.

Sharma, who is also the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's media in-charge, said Das's health suddenly deteriorated on Sunday after which he was admitted to the hospital in the evening due to "issues related to loss of appetite and urinary problems." Sharma said Das has frequently expressed his desire to visit Ayodhya.

However, he will only be taken to Ayodhya after receiving full medical clearance from senior doctors and once his health is fully restored, he added.

Das, the chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust which is building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, has previously also received treatment in this hospital in critical health condition.