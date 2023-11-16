Ram Mandir will be consecrated on Jan 22, trustee of Ayodhya temple's management Pejawar seer says

Mangaluru, Nov 16 (PTI) Trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and chief of the Udupi Pejawar mutt Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha on Thursday said that devotees would be able to visit the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya a day after the consecration of Lord Sri Rama’s idol on January 22.

Addressing reporters here, he said the idol will be installed in the temple at the ‘Abhijith Muhurta’ in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. Only invited guests will be allowed into the temple on the inaugural day due to security reasons.

The swami said that the "dream of Indians is getting realised" with the construction of the Ram Mandir after a "prolonged struggle".

The inauguration of the temple by the Prime Minister can be watched by devotees at all Ram temples in the country.

The seer said that the rituals of consecrating the temple would start five days before the inauguration. The Ram idol, which is 5-6 feet in height, is being sculpted and on January 17, it will be taken to the Sarayu river in a procession.

After 'abhisheka,' it will be brought to the temple. On January 18, it will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. From the same day, various rituals will be conducted for the next three days. On January 21, preparation will be done for the ‘Prana Pratishtha,’ the religious leader said.

He also said that various rituals would continue for the next 48 days, during which devotees would be able to visit the temple in Ayodhya.

The Pejawar seer, along with other trust members, had met Prime Minister Modi on October 25 and invited him for the inauguration. Preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya for the mega event, he said. PTI MVG MVG ANE