Ram Manohar Lohia inspired Goans to rise against Portuguese oppression: CM Sawant

Panaji, Mar 23 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday paid tribute to socialist icon Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary and lauded his contribution in inspiring Goans to rise against the Portuguese "oppression".

In a post on his X handle, Sawant described Lohia as a "visionary leader and fearless freedom fighter".

"Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia played a pivotal role in inspiring Goans to rise against Portuguese oppression, paving the way for Goa's liberation. Remembering Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia on his Birth Anniversary," the CM said.

Born in 1910, Lohia enriched socialist politics with his ideas rooted in mass politics and was also instrumental in spearheading an alliance of opposition parties to a position to challenge the then-dominant Congress party.

He died in 1967 and has been an inspiration for a host of leaders and different political parties. PTI RPS GK