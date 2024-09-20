Ram Nath Kovind describe's Ramchandra Mission Ashram as place of pilgrimage

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) Former President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Ramchandra Mission Ashram here on Friday and described it as a place of pilgrimage.

He met the devotees there and said that the founder of the ashram, Ramchandra Maharaj (Babuji), used funds very thoughtfully.

Kovind said the ashram is like a place of pilgrimage and the glory of Babuji is very important for the people of Shahjahanpur.

Ashram member Suyash Sinha said the aim of Ramchandra Maharaj Babuji's life was to take this meditation centre forward.

Born on April 30, 1899, in Tamasha, Ramchandra Maharaj established the Ashram here in 1945. In 1972, he started propagating the Sadhana method outside India and now the ashram's work is spread in 165 countries.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and senior officers of the district administration were present with Kovind during his visit to the ashram.