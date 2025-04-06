Ram Navami celebrated with large processions amid tight security in several states

Ayodhya/Kolkata/ Rameswaram: People thronged temples and participated in colourful processions as Ram Navami was celebrated across the country on Sunday, amid tight security in communally sensitive areas in several states including West Bengal, where BJP and TMC took out scores of rallies giving a political hue to the festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, and greeted the people on the festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ram.

"Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us," the prime minister said on X as he shared that he had a 'darshan' of the Ram Setu on his flight from Sri Lanka to India on Sunday.

"And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us," he said in his post.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram, was teeming with devotees since early morning to observe the ritual of Surya Tilak, where sun rays converge on the forehead of Balak Shri Ram Lalla idol.

Celebrations commenced Sunday morning as devotees carrying saffron flags and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' took out processions with tableaux depicting scenes from the Ramayana while devotional music filled the air. Police were on high alert, especially in areas that have seen clashes during Ram Navami processions in the recent past.

In West Bengal, a total of around 2,500 Ram Navami rallies were scheduled with the participation of BJP and TMC leaders as the religious occasion turned into a political battleground in the state where assembly elections are due next year.

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, laid the foundation stone for a Ram temple in Nandigram, BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar joined a rally in Howrah and his colleague Saumitra Khan displayed his ‘Lathi Khela’ (stick drill) skills at a Ram Navami procession in Bankura.

TMC MLA Shaukat Molla was among the party leaders who participated in rallies. In North Howrah, TMC councillor Gautam Chowdhury joined a rally organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Over 6,000 police personnel were deployed across the state along with surveillance by drones and CCTV to avoid any incidents of violence, as police sources confirmed intelligence reports of potential disturbances during the rallies.

ABVP supporters organised special prayers at Jadavpur University’s technology building, despite the varsity authorities having turned down permission for it.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and several other Hindu organisations, including the VHP and Bajrang Dal, also joined processions in several parts of the country.

In Malda, as a VHP procession wound its way through the English Bazar locality, Muslim residents showered flower petals on passing devotees from rooftops and balconies and handed out refreshments. A giant garland, in the shape of India, was placed along the route.

"This is what India stands for — unity in diversity and communal harmony," said Mohammad Ali, a local shopkeeper who participated in the day's celebrations.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended a Ram Navami procession in west Delhi's Khayala area and said "saffron" is a symbol of the colour of the soil and the prosperity and well-being of people.

"Why not paint Delhi saffron so that every person prospers and the city marches forward on the path of progress," she said.

"A 'Laxman Rekha' (a line not to be crossed) will be drawn over the politics of "tushtikaran" (appeasement) that was being done in Delhi and now, there will be politics of 'santushtikaran"'(contentment)," the chief minister said, addressing the gathering.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple and conducted traditional rituals, including Kanya Pujan - where young girls are worshipped as a manifestation of Goddess Durga.

On the occasion, he urged the people to uphold gender equality in everyday life, saying, "It is everyone's responsibility to treat daughters equally. Only when women are free from injustice and exploitation can we truly realise the vision of a strong and empowered India," he said.

Devotees offered prayers and participated in recitations of the Ramayana and devotional kirtans at various temples. In Varanasi, a special havan was conducted.

Authorities ensuring tight security around the temples.

In Jammu and Kashmir, young children dressed as Lord Ram, Laxman and Sita participated in a procession at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

In Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy performed the traditional rituals at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam.

Hyderabad witnessed large processions, known as Shobha Yatras, which were held peacefully amid elaborate security arrangements by authorities. BJP's firebrand MLA and Hindutva poster boy Raja Singh also led a procession through the city.

Union Coal and Mines Minister and State BJP President G Kishan Reddy attended Ram Navami celebrations in his native village, Timmapur, near Hyderabad.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren, an MLA, offered prayers at the Ram Janaki Tapovan temple in Ranchi.

"The life of Lord Shri Ram gives us an unparalleled message of love, dignity, duty, discipline, generosity and sacrifice. The great ideals of the Lord will continue to inspire humanity for ages, nurturing it with an unending stream of inspiration," Soren said.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also greeted the people on the occasion.

Roads in the Jharkhand capital were decked up with saffron flags bearing images of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Chalisa and Ramcharitmanas were recited at many temples.

A large number of security personnel were deployed in 'sensitive' places in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Giridih and Hazaribag, an official said.

CCTV cameras and drones were deployed, and security personnel equipped with bodycams to monitor gatherings at key locations, he said, adding in Ranchi, 200 magistrates and over 2,000 police personnel were on duty.

Thousands of devotees took part in rituals at the revered Shree Kalaram Temple in Panchavati area in Mahrashtra's Nashik. More than 500 police personnel and senior officials maned the roads for the Ram Navami rally in Mumbai's western suburb of Malwani.

In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, a rush of devotees was seen at Rambagh Dham where a 51-foot statue of Lord Ram has been installed.

"The statue is very beautiful, it seems as if Lord Shri Ram is speaking to us," Vinay Varshney, a devotee, said.

In Lucknow, people flocked to the famous Chandrika Devi, Mankameshwar, Kali Bari, and Sailani Mata temples.

"Police force is alert and elaborate security arrangements are in place across the state," an officer said.