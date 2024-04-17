Ram Navami celebrated across Jharkhand amid heavy security

Ranchi, Apr 17 (PTI) Ram Navami was celebrated across Jharkhand on Wednesday amid heavy security.

Long queues were seen outside temples across the state since the morning, while processions were taken out in many areas.

Several roads were decked up with saffron flags that had pictures of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Besides the rituals, Hanuman Chalisa and Ramcharitmanas were recited at many temples.

Chief Minister Champair Soren visited the Ram Janki Tapovan temple in Ranchi and prayed.

"I extend my best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami. We should follow the ideals of Lord Rama and develop the society," he told reporters.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended his greetings on the occasion.

"The life of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram is a source of inspiration for the entire human race," he posted on X in Hindi.

Thousands of people representing different akharas took out processions in different parts of the state with traditional weapons.

More than 4,700 akharas took out such processions across Jharkhand, according to police.

In state capital Ranchi, the processions from different parts of the city culminated at the Tapovan temple.

Security was beefed up across the state with heavy deployment of police personnel. Besides, drones were also used to monitor the religious gatherings, officials said, adding that the focus was on Ranchi, Hazaribag, Jamshedpur, Giridih, Lohardaga and Palamu districts. PTI SAN SAN SOM