Ram Navami celebrated across West Bengal

Kolkata: Leaders of both ruling TMC and opposition BJP marched along with hundreds of participants as Ram Navami processions were taken out across West Bengal on Wednesday.

Advertisment

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami and appealed to them to maintain peace.

She also prayed for their prosperity and development.

"Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to maintain peace, prosperity and development for all," she posted on X.

Advertisment

Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to maintain peace, prosperity and development for all. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 17, 2024

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari attended one such Ram Navami procession in the New Town area of the city while TMC minister Arup Roy and party's Howrah Lok Sabha constituency candidate Prasun Banerjee walked with processions in Howrah town.

Advertisment

In Barrackpore, BJP candidate Arjun Singh, who had left TMC after being overlooked as candidate by the Mamata Banerjee-led party, led another Ram Navami procession.

Similar processions with youths chanting 'Jai Shri Ram,' and holding saffron flags and replicas of swords amid frenzied beating of drums were witnessed in Bankura, Purulia, Durgapur, Asansol and elsewhere in the state.

Despite the administration forbidding display of arms in public, in Howrah swords were displayed in Ram Navami processions.

Advertisment

BJP candidate Rathin Chakraborty said as part of the rituals of Ram Navami the goddess is worshipped with weapons that is customary and there is no illegality in it.

BJP Bardhaman candidate Dilip Ghosh also flaunted sword at the Ram Navami procession at Durgapur.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had for past two days alleged BJP will use Ram Navami festivities to engineer clashes between two groups ahead of the first phase elections on April 19 and pave the way for NIA investigation to embarrass her party cadre and cautioned the people not to fall in BJP's trap.

Advertisment

Adhikari and other BJP leaders strongly refuted her charges blaming her for making inflammatory statements to foment disturbances and put the onus on BJP.

TMC candidate from Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat Sayaani Ghosh led a Ram Navami rally in her constituency. "We believe in peaceful worshipping, we don't believe in flaunting muscle power," she said.

TMC MP from Birbhum Satabdi Roy, who is seeking re-election, also led a Ram Navami celebration in her constituency.

Advertisment

CPI(M) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya accused both BJP and TMC of resorting to competitive communalism politics which is dangerous for the state's amity and asserted Ram Navami had never been celebrated in such a grand manner in the state even 10 years back.

Officials said police and security forces are keeping vigil but the situation remained peaceful so far.

Hundreds of such processions, small or big, were taken out in the state for the occasion.