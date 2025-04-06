Ram Navami celebrated in Nashik, devotees throng Kalaram Temple

Nashik, Apr 6 (PTI) Ram Navami was celebrated with traditional fervour in Nashik on Sunday, with thousands of devotees taking part in rituals at the revered Shree Kalaram Temple in Panchavati area.

As per mythology, Lord Ram had stayed in the region during his 14-year exile.

Priests at the temple performed 'mahaarti', while 51,000 ladoos and 41 kilograms of 'panjeri' (traditional sweet made of roasted semolina and ghee) was distributed to devotees as prasad.

The area saw sizable police presence for crowd management.

Ram Navami was also celebrated at Goraram temple in Ravivar Karanja, Ahilya Ram temple in Godaghat, Kodanddhari Ram temple in Gangapur Road, Shriram temple in Old CIDCO, among others.

The popular Ram Rath (chariot) procession will be held on Kamda Ekadashi on Tuesday, along with the Garud Rath procession, temple functionaries said.