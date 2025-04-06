West Bengal Police claim 'zero' violence on Ram Navami

Kolkata: Ram Navami was celebrated peacefully across West Bengal on Sunday with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere, a senior police officer said.

Speaking to PTI, ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said necessary action would be taken against those who were seen in processions with weapons.

"The situation in the state remained peaceful, and there was not a single incident to disrupt the law and order. It was incident-free," he said.

"Necessary action will be taken in cases where people were seen with weapons. We will cross-check with the CCTV footage, and then decide on the action," he added.

Shamim said the additional deployment of security forces would continue across the state for another 24 hours, and then the personnel would be stationed only in districts where processions are scheduled.

"It depends on the situation, but force deployment will continue in the districts where Ram Navami processions will be held till April 12," he said.

A large number of police personnel were deployed as the security was tightened across the state.

Howrah, Barrackpore, Chandannagar, Asansol-Durgapur, and Siliguri cities, and the police districts of Malda, Islampur, Howrah Rural, Murshidabad, and Cooch Behar were identified as 'sensitive', officials said.

Senior police officers were stationed at crucial locations to ensure an incident-free Ram Navami, they said.