Ram Navami celebrated with devotion, fervour across Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 6 (PTI) Ram Navami was celebrated with devotion and fervour across Telangana on Sunday.

Devotees visited temples and offered special prayers on the occasion.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy offered silk clothes and 'mutyala talambralu' (a mix of pearls and other items), as per tradition, during the celestial wedding of the presiding deities at the famous Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, State Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, and other leaders also participated in the worship at Bhadrachalam, often hailed as the ‘Ayodhya of the South’.

Union Coal and Mines Minister and State BJP President G Kishan Reddy attended Ram Navami celebrations in his native village, Timmapur, near Hyderabad.

‘Shobha Yatras’ (procession) were taken out in Hyderabad and other cities and towns on the occasion.

Police made elaborate security arrangements, including traffic management, to ensure that the ‘Shobha Yatras’ were held peacefully.

Governor Jishu Dev Varma attended the ‘Shobha Yatra’ at Sitarambagh in Hyderabad, from where a procession began.

BJP MLA Raja Singh, known for his strong Hindutva views, also led a procession that passed through Dhoolpet, Puranapul, Begumbazar Chatri, Siddiamber Bazar, Gowliguda Gurdwara, and Hanuman Vyayamshala in the city.