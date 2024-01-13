Ram remains in soul of devotee at all times: Writer Debdutt Pattanaik

Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) Mythologist and eminent writer Devdutt Pattanaik on Saturday said Lord Ram is in the heart of his worshippers everyday and does not require a specific date for worship.

Speaking to PTI at the Kolkata Children's Literature Festival, organised by a private school, Pattanaik said, "Ram is present every day. Those who believe in Ram know he is there 24x7. You don't need one date." He emphasised that Ram remains in the soul of a devotee at all times and questioned the necessity of a specific date for worship.

"For politicians, dates are important. For human beings and devotees, God is everywhere, every time," he added.

On loud television debates, Pattanaik said, "Such debates are not healthy for society. They may entertain us, but also produce negative energy at times." Without mentioning any particular programme, he compared these TV debates to rooster fights. "People find it entertaining. In the old days, you would have seen rooster fights. The same thing happens with human beings. Everybody enjoys it; it is a gladiator game," he added.

Asked about the role of mythology, Pattanaik said it is significant for all human beings, not just children.

He said, "It helps us understand cultural truths. This is how we expose children to different cultures." Asked about his perspective on literature, he said, "Literature means communicating ideas and sharing different kinds of cultural stories. It helps people understand Islamic, Greek, Christian, Jain, and Buddhist mythologies." In response to a question about his message to a child, he said, "I always say never answer a child's question. Let kids find the answers themselves. Tell them to read a book or do a Google search. I never answer children's queries." PTI SUS MNB