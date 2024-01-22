Ram resides in the heart that respects customs, ethics and decorum: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the lord resides in the hearts of those who respect customs, ethics and decorum.

He also posted a short animated video showing Ram arriving in Ayodhya with Lakshman and Sita.

"Siyaram resides in that pure heart which respects customs, ethics and decorum," Yadav said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

Yadav has been invited to the ceremony by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, but he said he would visit the temple later with his family as a devotee.

The consecration ceremony in Ayodhya will begin at 12:20 pm, and according to the temple's trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event.