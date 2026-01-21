Ahmedabad (PTI): Slaughterhouses in Gujarat will remain closed on January 22 on the occasion of the completion of two years of the Ram Temple's consecration or 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the state government said on Wednesday.

The Urban Development and Urban Housing Department has written a letter to all commissioners of municipal corporations and other municipalities in the state, asking them to enforce its order on closure of abattoirs on Thursday.

Through the letter, the department has directed these officials to keep the slaughterhouses in cities and towns under their jurisdiction closed in view of the second anniversary celebrations of the Ram Temple's inauguration.

The Ram Mandir's inauguration and consecration (Pran Pratishtha) ceremony took place on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals to install the idol of Ram Lalla in the grand temple's sanctum sanctorum.