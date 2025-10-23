Ram temple changes darshan timings, entry now till 8.30 pm

Ayodhya, Oct 23 (PTI) The darshan timings for Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have been adjusted starting Thursday, as devotees will now be allowed entry until 8.30 pm, which is half an hour earlier than the previous closing time of 9 pm. These minor adjustments to the darshan timings were implemented to accommodate the winter season, according to a directive issued by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, issued by trustee Anil Mishra. As part of these adjustments, general devotees can enter from the Janmabhoomi Path until 8.30 pm. The change aims to shift the Shayan aarti from its former 10 pm slot to 9.30 pm.

Moreover, modifications have been made to the morning schedule. The Mangala aarti for the deity will now begin at 4.30 am instead of 4 am, followed by the Shringar aarti at 6.30 am, moved from its previous time of 6 am.

Despite these changes, morning darshan for general devotees will still be available from 7 am as before. The Rajbhog aarti is scheduled for 12 pm. The temple doors will close from 12.30 pm to 1 pm, reopening at 1 pm when darshan will resume. Additionally, the broadcast schedule for the Shringar aarti on Doordarshan has been revised. According to the agreement between Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and Prasar Bharati, the live telecast, which was previously aired at 6 am, will now start at 6.20 am. PTI CORR ABN MPL MPL