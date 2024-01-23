Ram temple consecration: 2 held for throwing shoe at procession in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 23 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for hurling a shoe at a procession taken out in a village in Sangareddy district in connection with the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, leading to protests, police said on Tuesday.

A case (under Section 153A IPC) was registered and two persons, including a juvenile, were held over the shoe-throwing incident.

While the major was sent to judicial remand for 14 days , the minor got bail, they said.

Those taking out the procession on Monday evening sought to nab the person who threw the shoe but a policeman present at the spot stopped them, they said.

The organisers of the procession staged protests for over two hours seeking action against the culprits.

Later, they were dispersed and the procession passed off peacefully, they said.

In a related incident, a case was registered by the police after a fruit shop at Hathnoora village was set on fire.

Efforts were on nab those responsible for it, they added.

No person was injured in the incident.

A peace committee meeting was held on Monday night with all the elders in the village.

Meanwhile, AIMIM said its MLA Kausar Mohiuddin met the SP of Sangareddy district and sought strict action against those who burnt the fruit shop.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi asked senior police officials to take steps to restore normalcy in Hathnoora village of Sangareddy and Kosgi village of Kodangal, it said in a release.

Owaisi assured that his party will extend financial help to the vendor.

Demanding action against those who threw footwear on the procession on the occasion Ayodhya temple consecration, BJP spokesperson N V Subhash alleged that some of the "Muslim miscreants" are taking advantage of Congress coming to power.

He urged police to take stern action against those "who dared to attack 'Ram Shobha Yatra' " on the holy day of Pran Prathistha of Lord Ram temple.

The recent meeting of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi "outside India" (during Reddy's visit to UK) is an indication that Congress is following the path of BRS, which had tacit understanding with AIMIM , he alleged. PTI SJR SJR ROH