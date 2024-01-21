Ram temple consecration: 5 lakh diyas to be lit across 700 markets in Delhi, says traders' body

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) More than 5 lakh 'diyas' will be illuminated across 700 markets in the national capital on the occasion of Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, local traders' body Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said on Sunday.

"The fervour has led to a surge in demand for Ram Mandir-related goods, with a four-fold increase in requests for flags, models, costumes, badges, and photos,” CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal said in a joint statement.

Every shopkeeper is excited about the Ram temple event and the enthusiasm is palpable in every nook and corner of the city, Goyal said.

"We have decided to illuminate the market by lighting more than 5 lakh diyas," Goyal said.

He said that goods are being dispatched to other cities from major markets like Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Maliwada, Kinari Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Gandhi Nagar, and Tank Road.