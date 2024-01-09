Ram temple consecration: All UP educational institutes to close on Jan 22, no sale of liquor

Lucknow, Jan 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the state on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Terming the occasion as a "national festival", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that liquor shops in the state should be closed on that day.

"Considering the significance of the consecration ceremony of the eagerly awaited new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham, the CM has declared holiday in educational institutions on January 22," an official release issued here said.