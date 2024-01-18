Ram temple consecration: Assam govt declares half-holiday on Jan 22

Guwahati, Jan 18 (PTI) The Assam government on Thursday declared a half-holiday on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya.

All state government offices and educational institutions in the state will remain closed till 2.30 PM on January 22 on account of the half-holiday.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, the governor has declared a half-holiday in view of the "celebration of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya so as to enable the employees to participate in the celebrations".

This is in line with the Office Memorandum of the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, it added. PTI DG BDC