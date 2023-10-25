Ram temple consecration ceremony by PM Modi will reflect feelings of crores of devotees: Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reflect the feelings of crores of devotees of Lord Ram.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra invited the prime minister on Wednesday for the consecration ceremony expected to take place on January 22.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', Adityanath said, "The long-awaited event (of) happiness, pride and satisfaction of the consecration of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reflect the feelings of crores of devotees of Lord Ram." PTI NAV IJT IJT