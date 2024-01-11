Ram temple consecration ceremony: UP CM to launch statewide cleanliness drive Sunday

Lucknow (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch a statewide cleanliness campaign from the temple town on Sunday.

The campaign will be carried out in every village, city and locality of the state.

The Urban Development and Panchayati Raj departments will carry out the campaign, according to an official statement issued here on Thursday.

The chief minister will monitor the campaign, it stated.

During the campaign, roads in Ayodhya will be thoroughly cleaned.

The Department of Food and Civil Supplies has been directed to regularly inspect and ensure the cleanliness of toilets at petrol pumps and along green corridors in Ayodhya.

The Irrigation Department will ensure the cleanliness of Ram Ki Paidi by building a 1.37-km barrier on the river at Naya Ghat.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be held on January 22.

All government buildings, schools and colleges in the state will be decorated on the occasion. PTI ABN SMN