Ram temple consecration: Himachal BJP chief urges govt to declare holiday on Jan 22

Shimla, Jan 19 (PTI) BJP state president Rajeev Bindal on Friday urged the Himachal Pradesh government to declare a holiday on January 22 so that devotees can visit the temples in their respective villages and watch the live telecast of the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

Advertisment

In a press statement issued here, Bindal said the whole country, including the people of Himachal Pradesh, is very excited to witness this ceremony.

"On January 22, celebrations including Ram bhajans, prayers, and feasts will be organised in every temple of Himachal Pradesh and people will also watch the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram," the statement quoted the BJP leader as saying.

Bindal said this ceremony is not just about the construction of the Ram Mandir but also represents the "resurgence of cultural India".

Advertisment

He added that January 22 is a "momentous day in the 1000-year cultural history of the country" as a grand temple has been built at the birthplace of Lord Ram after a struggle for 500 years.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution for the construction of the Ram Mandir, Bindal said the nation will remember his efforts for centuries.

"Though India gained political independence in 1947, January 22 will mark the beginning of cultural freedom of the country as well as the revival of India's lost glory," he said.

Advertisment

The BJP leader also accused the Congress and former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru for delaying the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He added that it is very unfortunate that Congress leaders are declining to witness this extraordinary event.

PTI COR RPA