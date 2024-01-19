Ram temple consecration: Maharashtra govt announces public holiday on Jan 22

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday announced a public holiday on January 22, the day when the grand idol consecration ceremony will take place at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A notification from the state government said exercising powers given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it has decided to announce a public holiday on January 22.

The Centre has already announced that all its offices, institutions and industrial establishments throughout India will have half-day holiday for the Ram temple 'pran patishtha (consecration) ceremony. PTI MR VT RSY