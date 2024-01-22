Ram temple consecration marks advent of new era: PM Modi

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at the magnificent Ram temple here marks the advent of a new era and called upon people to build the foundation of a strong, grand and divine India of the next 1,000 years.

Addressing a gathering after the consecration ceremony, Modi said this occasion is not of mere triumph but of humility. The Ram Temple will be witness to the dawn of a prosperous and developed India, he said.

"From this auspicious moment we have to lay the foundation of India for the next 1,000 years. We have to move beyond the construction of the temple and resolve to build a strong, grand and divine India," the prime minister said, addressing a select gathering comprising leading saints, political leaders, industrialists, film stars, poets litterateurs and sportspersons.

Earlier, the prime minister took part in the consecration ceremony inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand Ram temple made possible by a historic Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

The temple, built in the traditional Nagara style of architecture, spans 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width and 161 feet in height. It is supported by 392 pillars and has 44 doors.

"Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived. Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in a magnificent temple," Modi said in his 36-minute-long speech.

The prime minister told the gathering he could still feel the divine vibrations he experienced during the consecration ceremony inside the sanctum sanctorum.

"January 22, 2024 is not just a date, but the beginning of a new era. The construction of Ram Mandi has filled people with a new energy."

People will remember this date, this moment even after thousands of years, he said. "It is Ram's supreme blessing that we are witnessing it."

"I seek forgiveness from Lord Ram, there would have been some shortcomings in our penance that we could not complete this work for so long. That shortcoming has been overcome. I am confident Lord Ram would forgive us," Modi said.

The prime minister said the entire world was connected with this 'pran pratishtha' ceremony as celebrations similar to those witnessed in Ayodhya were seen in other countries as well.

"Ram is India's faith... Ram is the basis of India, Ram lays down the rules in India, Ram is India's consciousness, Ram is India's pride, Ram is India's glory, Ram is India's influence, Ram is overarching. Therefore, when Ram is consecrated it has an effect not just for years and centuries but for thousands of years," Modi said.

He said he was experiencing the changing times with a pure mind.

"It is a happy coincidence that our generation has been chosen to be the architect of an era transcending time. Even after 1,000 years, the generation will remember our works of nation-building," Modi said.

The prime minister recalled that there were times when some people voiced concern and said the country would be on fire if the Ram Temple was built.

"Such people could not understand the purity of India's social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and amity in the Indian society. We are witnessing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy," Modi said.

"I would urge those people to rethink. Ram is not fire but energy. Ram is not a dispute, but a solution. Ram is not just ours but belongs to everyone. Ram is not just the present, but eternity," the prime minister said.

"That is why I say this is the time, this is the right time. From this auspicious moment we have to lay the foundation of an India of the next 1000 years. Moving ahead of the temple construction, all the people of the country from this moment resolve to build a capable, grand and divine India," he said.

Modi also offered prayers at Kuber Tila and showered flower petals on the construction workers of the Ram Temple.