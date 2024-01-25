Ram temple consecration matter of pride for everyone: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the recent consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was a matter of immense pride and happiness for everyone, and asserted the AAP government is inspired by 'Ram Rajya'.

Advertisment

Opposition INDIA bloc parties skipped the January 22 ceremony, accusing the BJP of turning it into a "political event". Kejriwal, whose AAP is also part of the bloc, had earlier said that he would go to Ayodhya with his family to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla after the ceremony.

The grand ceremony was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a state-level function on the eve of Republic Day at Chhatrasal Stadium, Kejriwal said, "Pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla was held in Ayodhya a few days ago. It is a matter of immense joy and pride for the country and the world, and people everywhere celebrated it with much fanfare." He also promised to send as many people as possible from Delhi to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's 'darshan' in the coming days under the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana'.

Advertisment

The chief minister said the AAP government has adopted 10 principles of 'Ram Rajya' and is providing quality education, health services, free electricity and water supply to people and ensuring women's safety.

"The first principle of 'Ram Rajya' is that no one should go to sleep hungry. We are providing ration to the poor and shelter to the homeless," he said.

"While being devoted to Lord Ram, we need to do our bit for society with hard work, honesty and patriotism. I firmly believe that if we follow the path shown by Lord Ram, no power can stop India from becoming the number one country in the world." Kejriwal said the Delhi government has contained price rise and inflation in the city is half of the national level.

Advertisment

"We cannot say that we have 'Ram Rajya' if inflation is breaking people's back. There will be 'Ram Rajya' when people live happily with prosperity," he said.

Lord Ram never discriminated on the lines of caste and religion but society today has been divided on those lines, Kejriwal said.

"Running an administration inspired by 'Ram Rajya' also includes providing 24x7 power supply. It also means respecting the elderly and we have been doing that by increasing their pension and arranging free pilgrimages for them.

Advertisment

"It includes providing free water supply to the poor and the middle class which we have been doing since we came to power," he added.

In a veiled attack at the Centre, Kejriwal said the aim of having a USD 5 trillion economy is good only when the financial benefits reach all the poor in the country.

"In the last 75 years, the rich have become richer and the poor have become poorer. Bringing down inflation is part of the concept of 'Ram Rajya' followed by us," he said.

"We have to establish a system of governance where everyone lives peacefully and happily with equal participation and opportunities," he said.

In the last nine years, the Delhi government provided jobs to 12 lakh youths, Kejriwal said, adding creating employment opportunities is another principle of 'Ram Rajya' followed by his government. PTI VIT ABU BUN DIV DIV