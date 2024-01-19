Ram temple consecration: MP govt declares half-day holiday for its offices on Jan 22

Bhopal, Jan 19 (PTI) All government offices and institutions in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed for half a day on January 22 to celebrate the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said on Friday.

The state government issued a notification late on Thursday night regarding the closure of offices till 2.30 pm on January 22, they said.

The entire country will be celebrating the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. All offices and institutes of state government will remain closed till 2.30 pm on January 22 so that people of the state can participate in the celebrations, the notification said.

The central government on Thursday announced a half-day holiday for all its employees on January 22. PTI MAS NP