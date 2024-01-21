Ram Temple consecration muhurt a divine design: Astrologer Suresh Koshal

New Delhi: Amid the discussions around the muhurt of the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration, well-known astrologer Pandit Suresh Koshal has proved that the time for consecration is the result of divine design.

“No Sadhu-Sant, Astrologer or Shankaracharya can make such muhurt. It is above any discussion or deliberation because it appears that Lord Ram himself has created this muhurt,” Pandit Koshal said after analysing the Kundlis of Lord Ram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India with the muhurt of consecration in a Facebook video.

A former Intelligence Bureau officer, Pandit Koshal has appeared in over 1200 live TV shows on Aaj Tak, Tez, Dilli Aaj Tak and India Today TV, covering astrology, yoga, culture and religion.

His special research shows on cricket politics, health, finance, country, terrorism, current affairs, tsunami, earthquakes, share market, eclipse effects on Indian horoscope etc. have also appeared on various TV channels.

A regular columnist for Nayi Duniya (Hindi Daily) since 2008, he has written over 2,000 articles in all national Hindi/English dailies and magazines.