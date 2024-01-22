Advertisment
#National

Ram temple consecration: Muslim woman names newborn son Ram Rahim

NewsDrum Desk
22 Jan 2024
baby hand.jpg

Representative image

Firozabad (UP): On the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a Muslim woman here on Monday gave birth to a child and named him Ram Rahim giving a message of Hindu-Muslim unity.

Dr Naveen Jain, the in-charge of the District Women's Hospital, said that a woman Farzana gave birth to a baby boy on Monday.

"Both the child and the mother are fine", Dr Jain said.

"The child's grandmother Husna Banu has named him Ram Rahim," he added.

Banu said that she had named the child Ram Rahim to give a message of Hindu-Muslim unity.

