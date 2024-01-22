Ram temple consecration: Religious fervour grips MP; CM Yadav to offer prayers at Orchha temple

Bhopal: People across Madhya Pradesh woke up to the chants of "Jai Shri Ram" on Monday morning, ahead of the Ram temple idol consecration ceremony in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh.

'Prabhat Pheris' (morning group processions) were taken out in localities of various districts where men, women and children dressed in colourful attires and holding saffron flags sang devotional songs in praise of Lord Ram amid the beating of drums.

Temples across the state wore a festive look with the fragrance of incense sticks filling the air around them.

Since morning, people flocked to temples in various cities of the state to offer prayers and greeted each other with the chants of "Jai Shri Ram".

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will go to the Ram Raja Temple at Orchha, which is also called Chhoti Ayodhya, in Niwari district of the state, to offer prayers.

Devotees believe that Lord Ram stays at Orchha during the day and goes to Ayodhya at night.

Speaking to reporters in Ujjain on Sunday, CM Yadav appealed to the people to make the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya a historic event.

Schools and colleges in MP were closed on Monday, which has also been declared as a dry day.

Slaughterhouses and shops selling meat and fish also remained shut.

The urban development department had issued a directive to civic bodies to ensure that meat shops and slaughterhouses remain closed on Monday.

The MP government has also ordered the closure of its offices and institutions for half a day.

Government offices will remain closed till 2.30 pm so that people can participate in the Ram temple consecration celebrations, according to a government notification issued last week.