Ram temple consecration: Shah, Nadda watch live streaming of ceremony, visit temples in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Top BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, watched live streaming of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and joined festivities at different in the national capital on Monday morning.

Nadda, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and party leaders, was present at the Jhandewalan Temple here while Shah, along with Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and other BJP leaders, was present at Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple.

They offered prayers at these temples on the occasion.

"It is a big historic day which has come after 500 years of waiting. It is a very auspicious day for all of us," Nadda told reporters.

Several other Union ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri, also watched the live streaming of the ceremony and took part in special prayers held at different parts of the city.

Consecration of the Ram Lalla idol was held amid religious fervour in the newly built temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. PTI VIT PK PK NSD NSD