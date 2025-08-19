Ram temple construction captured on time-lapse cameras

Ayodhya (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) The entire process of Ram temple construction, which began on August 5, 2020, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone, has been recorded by five time-lapse cameras installed at the site, officials said on Tuesday.

The Ram Temple Trust, which had set up these cameras to capture the entire construction journey until completion, has declared the recordings as "Intellectual Property Rights", they said.

These rights will be handed over to the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, under an agreement so that the material can be used for education, training, and for creating a documentary on the construction of the temple, Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the temple's construction committee, said.

"This will document everything from excavation and soil testing to proposals and phased construction," he added.

Mishra further said that during the review, detailed consideration was given to the design of the temporary temple monument and the granite pillar.

"Given the pace of construction work, it is estimated that most of the work will be completed by the end of October," he informed.

Providing updates on artwork, Mishra said that out of the 90 murals to be installed in the temple's lower plinth, 85 have already been completed and received, while there has been a delay of 15 to 30 days in the 3D sculptures.

"This was reviewed in detail during the meeting," he said.

Time-lapse cameras are devices that capture images at specific intervals, which are later compiled into a video. Each frame is displayed for a fraction of a second, creating the illusion of motion.