Ram Temple construction: Dreams of crores of 'Ram bhakts', Bal Thackeray fulfilled by Modi, says CM

Raigad, Jan 5 (PTI) The dreams of several crore 'Ram bhakts' and Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray have been realised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday.

The idol consecration of the temple will take place on January 22 in the presence of the PM.

"It was the dream of crores of Ram bhakts. Hinduhriday samrat Balasaheb's Thackeray's dream was of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya," Shinde said here at an official function.

Some people used to jibe that 'mandir wahi banayenge, tarikh nahi batayenge', he added.

"But Modi got the temple built and also decided the date (of inauguration), which is January 22. There is enthusiasm in the country. People are eager for Ram Lalla's darshan," the CM said.

This is a dream which was realised by Modi, the chief minister asserted.