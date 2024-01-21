Ram temple event: Religious fervour grips Punjab, Haryana

Kurukshetra/Ludhiana, Jan 21 (PTI) Religious fervour gripped many places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Advertisment

While temples being decked up for religious ceremonies that will take place on Monday, flags with pictures of Lord Ram and the Ayodhya temple dotted many places including Kurukshetra, Panipat, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar in the twin states and their common capital Chandigarh.

Various religious outfits also organised 'langars' (community kitchens), while 'bhajan sandhya' was also organised on Sunday evening at several places.

Speaking to reporters in Kurukshetra, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday will be celebrated like Diwali festival across the country.

Advertisment

Referring to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, Khattar said the wishes of crores of people of the country and around the world will be fulfilled as the long wait of 500 years is about to end.

Meanwhile, markets at many places were also decorated with flowers, flags and lighting.

In Punjab's Ludhiana, 'langars' are being organised in the Civil Lines locality. Priest of Panch Mukhi Balaji temple Pandit Harinder Gautam said the temple has already received ration for the distribution of 'langar' to more than 2,500 devotees.

Advertisment

Volunteers of various outfits were even distributing flags and 'diyas' (earthen lamps) to people by door-to-door visiting.

A shopkeeper in Ludhiana's Ghumar Mandi said, "People are purchasing flags, neck scarves and Ramayana costumes to participate in religious processions. These items are now out of stock in my shop." In Haryana's Panipat, a 'Shobha Yatra' was taken out on the eve of Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya in which Chief Minister Khattar also took part.

In Punjab, BJP's state general secretary Anil Sarin said the railways will be running four special trains to Ayodhya from Punjab to cater to rush of devotees from the state.

Advertisment

Sarin said two out of the four trains will run from Pathankot while one each from Nangal Dam and Chandigarh in February.

In Kurukshetra, Khattar reiterated that a special train for Ayodhya will be run next month from the state to facilitate pilgrims for having a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple.

The train will be run on February 8 and 9, he said.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan extended greetings to people on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration event.

In a statement, Sandhwan said all religions belong to everyone and nobody can ever claim monopoly over God.

"The BJP has desperately tried to appropriate Lord Ram for political gains," Sandhwan alleged, adding that "this shameful act is not in sync with the tenets of our Constitution either".

Advertisment

Sandhwan prayed for universal brotherhood and amity and hoped the holy occasion of Lord Ram's welcome to Ayodhya would lead to greater cohesion and prosperity for everyone, the statement said.

"Let us rededicate ourselves to the ideals of sacrifice, mutual respect and tolerance for contrarian views, as exemplified by Maryada Purshotam Lord Ram. Let us try and evolve a society where all are treated equal and with justice for all," Sandhwan said.

Meanwhile, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami thanked the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the invite for the consecration ceremony.

In a joint statement, they said "as followers of the divine 'Gurbani' and unique 'Gurmat' philosophy blessed by the ten Gurus, being advocates of inclusiveness, universal communion and inter-faith harmony, we respect the beliefs of every religion." They also said that in the hearts of people of every religion there is a special reverence, determination and belief in the holy shrines of their prophets/deities. PTI CHS SUN COR VSD KVK KVK