Ram temple: Four trains to run in Feb to take people from Punjab to Ayodhya

Phagwara (Punjab), Jan 17 (PTI) Union Minister Som Parkash on Wednesday said four special trains will run from Punjab in February to facilitate people to visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22.

Parkash said two trains will be run from Pathankot and one each from Chandigarh and Nangal Dam.

The first train will leave from Pathankot on February 9 at 7:05 am and reach Ayodhya Cantt on February 10 at 02:55 am. The train will leave Ayodhya on February 11 at 12:40 am and reach Pathankot at 7 pm, he said.

The second train will start from Nangal Dam on February 12 at 7 am and reach Ayodhya Cantt on February 13 at 2:55 am. It will begin its return journey on February 14 at 12:40 am and reach Nangal Dam at 4:45 pm.

The third train will leave Chandigarh on February 19 at 10:20 am and reach Ayodhya Cantt on February 20 at 2:55 am. It will return on February 21 at 12:40 am and reach Chandigarh at 4:05 pm.

The fourth train will start on February 23 from Pathankot at 7:05 am and reach Ayodhya Cantt on February 24 at 2:55 am, the minister said. It will begin its return journey on February 25 at 12:40 am and reach Pathankot at 7 pm.

Hoshiarpur MP Parkash said the railways will soon issue the schedule of stoppages of these trains so that people can board them from their nearest railway stations.