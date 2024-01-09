Ram temple hoarding outside Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 9 (PTI) A large hoarding with an image of the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya and a photograph of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has come up outside the party office here, triggering curiosity.

Advertisment

Yadav has so far not said whether or not he plans to attend the consecration ceremony at the temple on January 22.

The hoarding carries the line 'aa rahe hai hamaare aaraadhya Prabhu Shriram' (our revered Lord Ram is coming).

The hoarding, which shows Ashutosh Singh's name, has the image of Lord Ram in one corner and the Samajwadi Party chief in another corner.

Advertisment

In the hoarding, Ashutosh Singh claims himself to be former state secretary of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha (youth wing).

"Prabhu Shri Ram belongs to all of us. If anyone has put up the hoarding then it is self-driven and it has been put up by that person," said Samajwadi Party spokesperson Deepak Ranjan.

Ranjan also said that Ashutosh Singh has never held any post of office bearer in the party.

Reacting to the hoarding, Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said, "Those who are taking the name of Lord Ram, not necessarily are devotees of the Lord. Kaalnemi (a demon in epic Ramayan) is found in every era ('yug'). It is the party whose government has fired bullets on the Ram bhakts and the people know their hypocrisy ('dhong')." Earlier on October 30, 1990, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh gave an order to the police to open fire at the karsevaks, who had gathered in Ayodhya on the call given by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Ram Janmabhoomi movement was then spearheaded by the VHP. PTI NAV SNS AS AS