Ram Temple holds emotional value for Hindus, says SNDP leader Vellapally Natesan

Alappuzha (Kerala), Jan 12 (PTI) SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellapally Natesan said on Friday that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya holds significant emotional value for Hindus nationwide and emphasised that it does not go against the faith of individuals from other religions.

"Anyone standing against the temple would be washed away, similar to the flash floods of that emotion," he said.

SNDP Yogam represents Kerala's numerically strong Ezhava community.

"Consecration of Lord Ram's temple is a sentiment for Hindus. I have urged everyone to celebrate it by illuminating a lamp in their homes. Those who can accept it are welcome to do so, and others are free to reject it," he said while talking to reporters here.

The leader further said that Lord Ram is the God of Hindus, similar to how Jesus is for Christians and Allah is for Muslims.

When asked about the non-participation of parties like Congress and CPI(M) in the consecration ceremony, Natesan said that such decisions are driven by political considerations for votes.

He opined that regardless of their participation in the ceremony, any politician born as a Hindu cannot truly oppose it from their heart.

Natesan on Thursday said that the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya "marks a spiritual moment that instills pride in every Indian" and urged everyone to celebrate this occasion in their homes on January 22.

Natesan made these remarks after receiving 'akshat' (rice mixed with turmeric and ghee) from local RSS leaders at his residence in Kanichukulangara in this coastal district.

The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) is an organisation founded by the revered spiritual guru and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. PTI LGK ANE